Sylvania Schools re-open virtual academy enrollment after families express mask policy concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -

As we are just weeks away from the start of the school year, many schools in our area are having to make adjustments on their Covid-10 safety protocols and provide virtual options for the upcoming academic school year.

An outcry from parents brought a big change in plans for the Sylvania Schools this fall after the district announced its optional mask policy.

Sylvania has now re-opened enrollment for the virtual academy, “Sala.” Superintendent Veronica Motley says the district is committed to accommodating the diversity of families’ needs, wit now 140 students enrolled for the upcoming school year. Enrollment is now open through Friday on their website.

Dr. Motley says the virtual program provides more flexibility for families but still provides the traditional schooling components, including attendance and regular meetings with Sylvania teachers for live feedback, direction and remediation.

“We want to continue to make sure our families have the best of both words, being able to have a remote learning option, and also being supported by our Sylvania teachers,” Motley shares.

Last year TPS had 2,500 in their virtual program, and this year, 700 students are still opting for the virtual alternative, with a year-long commitment.

According to Jim Gault, the Executive Transformational Leader of Curriculum, virtual students will have the same credit and learning opportunities as in-person student, equipped with Wi-Fi-enabled chrome-books and certified teachers.

For in-person students, currently, masks will be mandated for elementary students and strongly encouraged at high schools, as well as vaccines. Regardless, Gault says most students and faculty are thrilled to return to a sense of “normalcy.”

“They know that we’ve got quite a bit of work to do as we work with our parents to take on the effect of what’s been caused by the pandemic, not only academically, but also socially and emotionally in terms of our students that had been in isolation,” Gault shares.

For more details and to get on the waitlist at TPS, go to tps.org.

