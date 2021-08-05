Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Texas gov. orders another special session to pass GOP voting bill

Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again...
Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again try passing a GOP voting bill after Democrats left the state in protest to again prevent Republicans from changing the state’s elections laws.
By PAUL J. WEBER and ACACIA CORONADO
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again try passing a GOP voting bill after Democrats left the state in protest to again prevent Republicans from changing the state’s elections laws.

The announcement was expected and comes as more than 50 Democrats, who left Texas for Washington on July 12, were on the cusp of running out the clock on the current special session and torpedoing the sweeping voting package for a second time since May.

“I will continue to call special session after special session,” Abbott said.

The cross-country exodus marked the second time that Democratic lawmakers staged a walkout on the voting overhaul, which they say would make it harder for young people, people of color and people with disabilities to vote. But like the effort in May, there remains no clear path for Democrats to permanently block the voting measures, or a list of other contentious GOP-backed proposals up for debate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
State Route 2 remains closed in eastern Lucas County after crash
Shots were fired in the Franklin Park Mall parking lot Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.
No injuries reported after shots fired in Franklin Park Mall parking lot
Isaiah Fuller is facing felonious assault charges after a stabbing incident left one man...
Man facing felonious assault charges after stabbing in West Toledo
The Solheim Cup logo is painted on the side of a barn that is on Hill Ave. in Toledo.
Solheim Cup organizers address concerns from neighbors as tournament approaches
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators

Latest News

LIVE: Biden discusses plans to boost clean vehicles
Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen.
Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin 2-month-old with medical condition
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at age 72
A search is underway for an injured cub that escaped from a wildlife rescue.
Bear cub rescued from California wildfire escapes rehab center
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
‘We lost Greenville.’ Wildfire decimates California town