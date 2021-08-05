Toledo adds patch and seal tool to preserve roads

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is tackling major road repairs. This year, the city has new cash to fund the mission. Voters approved a road levy back in November that will generate $19M every year to fund fixing the streets.

This year, there is also a new tool. The patch and seal process is used on roads that need some help but are still in decent shape. A city worker says potholes are milled and then a crack sealer is used before a final seal coat over the top of the entire roadway.

The goal is to stretch the budget and extend the life of the roads.

“What we are trying to do is target streets that don’t necessarily need that process yet but we want to get some application that will make the pavement last 5-7 years longer,” says Jeremy Mikolajczyk, Commissioner of Streets, Bridges, and Harbor.

Mikolajczyk says this tool adds to the number of streets the city can repair while giving engineers time to catch up on larger projects. It also is expected to cut down on the number of potholes that need constant attention across Toledo. In 2019, city workers filled more than 140K potholes across the city, many of them repeatedly.

The full list of city of Toledo construction projects for this year can be found here.

