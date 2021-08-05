WLS mandates masks for kids K-6

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local school board voted unanimously Wednesday to mandate masks for students in kindergarten through the sixth grade.

Masks will be required when those students are indoors. While there will not be a requirement, masks are highly recommended for 7th-12th graders.

All bus riders will be required to wear masks as well.

Board members wanted to make a decision tonight so families could prepare.

On Thursday the Lucas County Health Department is expected to give further guidance on masks and other COVID-19 protocols.

District leaders said that since the younger kids don’t have the option to get vaccinated they needed another layer of protection.

