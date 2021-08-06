Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard

This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New...
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New Widetech.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2 million dehumidifiers made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall also includes about 380,000 dehumidifiers in Canada and about 25,000 in Mexico.

New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease and Control now recommends most Northwest Ohio residents wear a mask...
CDC recommends masks indoors for majority of NW Ohio, regardless of vaccination status
(Source: Findlay Police Department - Facebook)
Ohio BCI investigating suspicious death in Findlay
Franklin Park Mall shooting body cam
TPD releases body cam video from Franklin Park Mall shooting
Justin Eckhart is facing gun-related charges after allegedly firing a gun into the air after a...
Man facing charges after firing gun in air at Toledo park
The Centers for Disease and Control now recommends most Northwest Ohio residents wear a mask...
New Ohio law will limit health department’s ability to require masks and quarantines

Latest News

Part of a Maui mansion is seen from a street in Kihei, Hawaii on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The...
$45M mansion sale reflects hot Hawaii real estate market
*Note: This is a stock photo.
Wood Co. Committee on Aging updates mask policies
A deadly house fire claimed the lives of five children in Illinois.
Officials: 5 children home alone die in Illinois fire
Five children died in a house fire in Illinois.
Aerials of deadly Illinois fire
A deadly house fire claimed the lives of five children in Illinois.
5 children die in Illinois fire