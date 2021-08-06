Traffic
August 6th Weather Forecast

Heat Wave Begins Sunday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:08 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy and warm today with a high in the middle to upper 80s. There is a slim chance of a shower tonight and again on Saturday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s on Saturday. Sunday will be hotter with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 90s. Monday and Tuesday will be very hot with a high in the middle 90s with a heat index over 100. The chance for a passing shower will increase mid to late next week.

