BGSU mandates masks for all, including those vaccinated for COVID

Students wear masks while studying on campus.
Students wear masks while studying on campus.(WLUC)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University now requires masks for everyone indoors on campus, the school announced Thursday.

Citing an increase to 54 cases per 100,000 in Wood County, BGSU said face coverings would be required in classrooms, laboratories, libraries, gathering spaces and areas outside of individual, enclosed spaces like residence hall rooms and individual offices.

“The wearing of face coverings will allow BGSU to continue our plans for in-person indoor and outdoor events including Commencement, Fall Weeks of Welcome, sporting and arts events,” Chief Health Officer Ben Batey said. “We are asking you to do your part by wearing a face covering to keep our community healthy and safe, especially as we approach the start of the fall semester.”

BGSU said additional updates to the university’s COVID-19 health measures would be announced shortly.

