Heat wave on the way, now is the time to prepare

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over the past three decades, our average number of 90° days is 19 a year. We’ve seen 17 in 2021 so far, and we have a handful more in the extended forecast.

The forecast has temperatures in the 90s, or close to the 90s, for six straight days beginning Sunday. With high humidity, the heat index could be near 100° Sunday through Wednesday which can turn dangerous. Now is the time to prepare.

A spokesperson with the Area Office on Aging says that at this point, cooling centers will not be open next week, but they will continue to monitor the forecast.

Toledo city pools will be open during their normal operating hours, noon to 8 PM according to a city spokesperson.

Whether it’s a pool, beach, or air conditioning, some people who talked with 13abc say they have their plans ready to go for this heatwave.

We caught up with a grandmother, Sue, and her grandsons Noah and Kevvy from Holland at Wildwood Metropark Friday morning. Sue says she and her family plan to “stay in the air conditioning, but usually, we try to go somewhere during the morning, before it gets too hot. Might go on a picnic or a walk. A lot of times we have the sprinkler running in the backyard, just to get them cool and lots of ice cream, and lots of juice and water.”

Before you head to a local beach, you can check for any swimming advisories here.

One thing to note: With all of the events happening downtown this weekend for Jeep Fest, Ignazio Messina with the City of Toledo says that the splash pad at Promenade Park will not be open this weekend. It will be back open Monday, then remain open until the week of August 24th, when it will shut down again for festivities for The Solheim Cup.

