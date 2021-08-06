Traffic
Ohio attorney general rejects petition to legalize recreational marijuana

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost rejected a petition that would have legalized the use and sales of recreational marijuana in the state.

“The attorney general’s role in the petition process is to determine whether the summary is a fair and truthful representation of the proposed statute. The submitted petition does not meet that requirement.”

The state’s attorney general listed seven reasons for rejecting the submitted proposal to change Ohio’s Revised Code:

Yost suggested that the individuals who drafted the petition for changing Ohio’s marijuana laws review the summary “carefully” before re-submitting to the attorney general’s office.

Legislation submitted by a pair of Northeast Ohio lawmakers to legalize marijuana is still circulating among politicians at the state capitol building.

RELATED: 2 Northeast Ohio legislators introduce bill that would legalize recreational marijuana

Medical marijuana was legalized in Ohio in 2016. The state’s first dispensaries opened in January 2019.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

