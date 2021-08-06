Police make arrest in Franklin Park Mall shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested a 30-year-old Toledo man and charged him with multiple felonies after a shooting that happened on Tuesday at the Franklin Park Mall.

Jestin Landry was arrested and will be charged with having weapons under disability and felonious assault.

According to a Toledo Police report, an altercation from inside the mall carried over into the parking lot, where an unknown suspect fired a gun. It also says two people were shot at, and two vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

On Thursday, police released body cam video from the shooting. It shows one man involved in the shooting taking the magazine out and laying his gun down on the ground, telling police officers that he has a CCW.

