Police make arrest in Franklin Park Mall shooting

Jestin Landry was arrested and is being charged in connection with a shooting that happened at...
Jestin Landry was arrested and is being charged in connection with a shooting that happened at the Franklin Park Mall on Aug. 3.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested a 30-year-old Toledo man and charged him with multiple felonies after a shooting that happened on Tuesday at the Franklin Park Mall.

Jestin Landry was arrested and will be charged with having weapons under disability and felonious assault.

According to a Toledo Police report, an altercation from inside the mall carried over into the parking lot, where an unknown suspect fired a gun. It also says two people were shot at, and two vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

On Thursday, police released body cam video from the shooting. It shows one man involved in the shooting taking the magazine out and laying his gun down on the ground, telling police officers that he has a CCW.

