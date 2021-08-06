Police officers save man in Hicksville house fire

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A 63-year-old man was saved by two Hicksville Police officers after he was pulled from a house fire on Thursday night.

The Defiance County 911 center received a call for a house fire in the 300 block of S. Main St. just before 11 p.m., at which time it was unknown if the homeowner was still inside the house.

The two Hicksville PD officers arrived on the scene and made entry into the house, where they found the man on the floor of the house. They pulled him outside, and he was taken to a local hospital before being flown to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of burns. His condition is unknown, according to a press release from Hicksville Police.

The two officers were taken to the hospital for treatment from smoke inhalation, and they were later released.

The fire remains under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.

