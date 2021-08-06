Teens take lead role in new kids summer camp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Adults have spent the last few months talking about how to curb gun violence, and they’ve rolled out youth programs throughout the city. But teens are taking it into their own hands at a summer camp by youth, for youth.

“We learned to be respectful and nice,” says six-year-old Zane Harris.

“We learned respectful and responsible,” says his twin sister, Zoey.

Friday was the last day of the first Teens Inspiring Kids summer camp. The camp was run by local high school students, with adult supervision. Ebony Banks chose to send her six-year-old twins, Zoe and Zane, to the TIK camp instead of others.

“This was the only one where I saw the teens interacting and being involved,” she says.

This is one of the new youth programs approved this summer to curb the wave of youth violence across the city. TIK partnered with Toledo Public Schools to make the program possible, but the ones putting in the work every day were the youth leaders, like Lamarr Labiche.

“Hopefully it has made a big impact on them. Hopefully they learned something, they had fun,” he says.

Banks says that her kids are being more responsible and helpful around the house, skills they learned at camp. As the youth leaders were teaching, they were also learning patience and responsibility.

“It gives them purpose. And a lot of people need purpose and a sense of belonging to keep them out of harm’s way and out of negative things,” says Banks.

Even though the summer program is now over, Teens Inspiring Kids has big plans to continue doing good work in the community. Things like after school programs, book clubs, anything they can do to help kids be their best selves.

