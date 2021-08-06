Toledo council to consider an extra $1 million for Frederick Douglass Center repairs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It looks like more money may be needed to make long needed improvements to a Central Toledo community center. Toledo city council was planning to spend $1.5 million on the Frederick Douglass center but those costs may be jumping up another million.

Since 1979 the Frederick Douglass Community Center has called Indiana and North Hawley Street home. More than 40 years later, it needs some upgrades. “It’s been neglected since its inception, so there’s a lot of work that needs to be done,” Albert Earl, board member of the Frederick Douglass Community Center said.

Toledo City Council has put together a proposal for $1.5 million from the capital budget to pay for repairs like the roof, heating and windows. “When the community has a newer facility, it plays a different role in terms of self-esteem and how you see things and view things,” said Earl.

But Earl told a Toledo council committee Thursday that total repairs needed will be closer to $2.5 million. “We’re trying to specify precisely what those things are, arrive at the exact figure and then ask for what they need because they’ve been waiting for far too long,” Dr. Cecelia Adams, Toledo City Councilmember.

Dr. Adams says she’ll now go to the administration to get the $2.5 million figure. If those dollars happen, this center will in all likelihood be removed from the Leopardo project. That’s an energy efficiency project for several city buildings and Frederick Douglass was included.

That proposal has stalled as some council members have questioned the project dollar savings and the $46 million dollar price tag. So which way of getting these improvements done will be best? Dr. Adams wants to act now. “They’ve been waiting for so long. And it’s in such bad repair and what they’re suffering under in terms of the conditions is appalling. So to do that I think is more important than waiting for whatever time it takes for this Leopardo project, dilemma or debacle to get solved,” said Dr. Adams.

