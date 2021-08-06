Toledo holding parade to honor Olympic bronze medalist Oshae Jones

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Olympic bronze medalist Oshae Jones will be honored with a parade in her hometown on Saturday, Aug. 21.

The parade will set off from Toledo’s Savage Park at 2:30 p.m., and festivities are expected to last until 6:30 p.m. Prior to the parade, a celebratory event and the surrounding area will be in Savage Park. The parade will begin on Dorr St. and Collingwood Blvd. and move around the park.

Speeches and a special presentation will be held in the park, beginning at 3:30 p.m.

“The entire City of Toledo is honored to celebrate Olympian Oshae Jones, a native of our community and bronze medal winner in Tokyo this summer,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “We could not be prouder of her, and we look forward to celebrating her accomplishment here in Toledo.”

Jones won the bronze medal by winning two boxing matches in Tokyo. She is the first women’s welterweight boxer from the United States to medal in the Olympics.

“Boxing has taken Oshae’s ‘Black Girl Magic’ to the international stage for all to see and she made history,” said Toledo Councilmember Vanice S. Williams. “We are so excited to be able to celebrate her when she returns to her hometown of Toledo, Ohio.”

Demetria Blackshear, Ms. Jones’ mother, said: “Our entire family is beyond proud and excited. Oshae has pride in her hometown and we are so looking forward to everyone joining us to celebrate her.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.