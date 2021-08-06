Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo motorcycle club spread positive message to youth

The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club is kicking off its new initiative that spreads a positive message to youth.
The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club have designed over 4000 t-shirts to share a...
The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club have designed over 4000 t-shirts to share a positive message with youth.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club designed over 4000 t-shirts that carry a message of peace and say “Youth Matter” on the back. They say that these shirts will be a great way for the amazing kids of Toledo to stand out.

“Just like Joseph and his coat of many colors that set him aside from his brothers, these will set these young men and women aside from everyone in the neighborhood in a positive way,” says Fred LeFebvre, the Public Information Officer for Toledo Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club.

The motorcycle club is expecting the t-shirts to have a domino effect in the community.

“When you look at the shirts it really sends a subliminal stimuli message of peace. When our young people wear these shirts, other young people will want these shirts,” says Earl Mack, the President of Toledo Buffalo Soldiers. “Can you imagine 2000 or 4000 people wearing these shirts.”

The club found that shared experienced help bridge the gap between children from different backgrounds. The ultimate goal of distributing the t-shirts is to create camaraderie among children.

“Just wearing them it is psychological message of peace. Because when they wear that psychological message of peace, someone else will want it... It gives them a positive shared experience that they can build relationship off of.”

The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club will be distributing these t-shirts at events that the club is sponsoring and attending throughout the community.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
State Route 2 remains closed in eastern Lucas County after crash
The Centers for Disease and Control now recommends most Northwest Ohio residents wear a mask...
CDC recommends masks indoors for majority of NW Ohio, regardless of vaccination status
Isaiah Fuller is facing felonious assault charges after a stabbing incident left one man...
Man facing felonious assault charges after stabbing in West Toledo
Bryan Assistant Police Chief Denied Resignation
Discord brewing in the Bryan Police Dept.
Shots were fired in the Franklin Park Mall parking lot Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.
No injuries reported after shots fired in Franklin Park Mall parking lot

Latest News

The official slogan of Butler, Pa. is "Birthplace of the Jeep," though many residents call the...
Home of the Jeep: Toledo or somewhere else?
The birthplace of Jeep.
Birthplace of Jeep
Frederick Douglass Center
Toledo council to consider an extra $1 million for Frederick Douglass Center repairs
Students wear masks while studying on campus.
BGSU mandates masks for all, including those vaccinated for COVID