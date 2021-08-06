Toledo motorcycle club spread positive message to youth

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club designed over 4000 t-shirts that carry a message of peace and say “Youth Matter” on the back. They say that these shirts will be a great way for the amazing kids of Toledo to stand out.

“Just like Joseph and his coat of many colors that set him aside from his brothers, these will set these young men and women aside from everyone in the neighborhood in a positive way,” says Fred LeFebvre, the Public Information Officer for Toledo Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club.

The motorcycle club is expecting the t-shirts to have a domino effect in the community.

“When you look at the shirts it really sends a subliminal stimuli message of peace. When our young people wear these shirts, other young people will want these shirts,” says Earl Mack, the President of Toledo Buffalo Soldiers. “Can you imagine 2000 or 4000 people wearing these shirts.”

The club found that shared experienced help bridge the gap between children from different backgrounds. The ultimate goal of distributing the t-shirts is to create camaraderie among children.

“Just wearing them it is psychological message of peace. Because when they wear that psychological message of peace, someone else will want it... It gives them a positive shared experience that they can build relationship off of.”

The Toledo Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club will be distributing these t-shirts at events that the club is sponsoring and attending throughout the community.

