Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

TPD releases body cam video from Franklin Park Mall shooting

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Newly released body cam video shows Toledo police arriving after multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of Franklin Park Mall Tuesday evening.

One of the men involved in the shooting stayed at the scene, removed the clip from his gun, laying it on the ground while he waited for police.

He told the officer he has a CCW and was involved in the shooting after an altercation.

Police say two cars were struck.

Police continue to look for the other man involved in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser
State Route 2 remains closed in eastern Lucas County after crash
The Centers for Disease and Control now recommends most Northwest Ohio residents wear a mask...
CDC recommends masks indoors for majority of NW Ohio, regardless of vaccination status
Isaiah Fuller is facing felonious assault charges after a stabbing incident left one man...
Man facing felonious assault charges after stabbing in West Toledo
Bryan Assistant Police Chief Denied Resignation
Discord brewing in the Bryan Police Dept.
Shots were fired in the Franklin Park Mall parking lot Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.
No injuries reported after shots fired in Franklin Park Mall parking lot

Latest News

The Centers for Disease and Control now recommends most Northwest Ohio residents wear a mask...
New Ohio law will limit health department’s ability to require masks and quarantines
Members say it's more than just a building that makes the place so special.
Islamic Center of Greater Toledo recognized as one of North America’s most “stunning” mosques
Islamic Center of Greater Toledo featured as one of of North America's most "stunning" mosques
He was rescued by a Good Samaritan and taken to a Toledo area sanctuary
Piglet saved from Ohio highway