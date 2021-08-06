TPD releases body cam video from Franklin Park Mall shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Newly released body cam video shows Toledo police arriving after multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of Franklin Park Mall Tuesday evening.

One of the men involved in the shooting stayed at the scene, removed the clip from his gun, laying it on the ground while he waited for police.

He told the officer he has a CCW and was involved in the shooting after an altercation.

Police say two cars were struck.

Police continue to look for the other man involved in the shooting.

