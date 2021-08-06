VProject continues efforts to vaccinate Lucas and Wood County residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As COVID-19 numbers continue to head in the wrong direction, a local collaboration continues its efforts to change that. The VProject is an organization that works to educate people in Lucas and Wood Counties about the importance of getting vaccinated.

“I believe in serving. It is a responsibility,” says VProject founder Sean Savage. “We all have to figure out ways we can help. It’s not about me. It’s about the whole community and that’s what we’re about as a project. Let’s think beyond ourselves.”

Savage is a financial planner by trade, but he’s volunteered hundreds of hours of his time to the VProject. He started the organization last winter and says he was inspired by the tireless work of First Responders and front-line workers. After an initial surge, the number of people getting the shot has slowed considerably. The VProject is focused on changing that.

Savage says that is slowly starting to happen locally. “We are seeing an uptick in the number of people getting vaccinations,” he says. “We have seen that in the past couple weeks and I think that will continue. People are more educated about it, and the Delta variant is scary.”

The organization is truly a community effort. “The schools, the health care systems, businesses, and faith-based communities are all talking together. They may have been friendly competitors before, but now they are working together on a project. It has been a unique by-product.”

Those leaders volunteer their time, and the money raised for the organization goes right back into the community.

“We raise funds to get the word out,” says Savage. “We have used it to support things like door-to-door canvassing and call banks.”

Savage says everybody gets to make their own choice. But if you’re hesitant to be vaccinated, he hopes his personal experience will encourage you to roll up your sleeve.

“It brings you a peaceful feeling,” he says. “It’s a feeling of empowerment once you are vaccinated. You don’t have that fear and concern. Avoid the noise, and seek out the science.”

Savage encourages you to talk with your doctor or faith-based leader if you have questions or concerns about the vaccine.

The VProject is offering clinics at a number of places right now, including community events like Toledo Jeep Fest and the Festival of India this weekend.

