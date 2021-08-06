Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

White House: 50% of US fully vaccinated

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amid the COVID-19 delta variant surge, a surge of another kind is happening: People are getting vaccinated.

The White House reported that 50% of Americans of all ages are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 data director, said the seven-day average of newly vaccinated is up 11% from last week and 44% over past two weeks.

For months, people have been encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19 and its various strains.

Though vaccinated people can experience breakthrough infections, they are likely to experience less serious illness than unvaccinated people, the CDC reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease and Control now recommends most Northwest Ohio residents wear a mask...
CDC recommends masks indoors for majority of NW Ohio, regardless of vaccination status
Franklin Park Mall shooting body cam
TPD releases body cam video from Franklin Park Mall shooting
(Source: Findlay Police Department - Facebook)
Ohio BCI investigating suspicious death in Findlay
The Centers for Disease and Control now recommends most Northwest Ohio residents wear a mask...
New Ohio law will limit health department’s ability to require masks and quarantines
Justin Eckhart is facing gun-related charges after allegedly firing a gun into the air after a...
Man facing charges after firing gun in air at Toledo park

Latest News

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) displays a metal spike on the Senate floor while speaking about his...
Controversial nominee nearing role to oversee federal lands
This July 17, 2018 image released ABC shows Meghan McCain on the set of "The View," in New...
Meghan McCain makes low-key exit from ‘The View’
Iconic musician Gloria Estefan reimagined her huge hit to encourage mask wearing.
'Put on your mask': Gloria Estefan's hit reimagined for COVID-19 PSA
Pedestrians walk past a sign inviting people to apply for employment at a shop in Boston's...
US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card