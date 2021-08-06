Wood Co. Committee on Aging updates mask policies

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - With new guidance being issued by the CDC, the Wood County Committee on Aging has released updated regulations regarding mask-wearing in its eight senior center locations.

The changes affect vaccinated employees, volunteers, participants, and guests, who now are required to wear a mask or cloth face covering at all times participating in a WCCOA service, activity or event whether located at a WCCOA site or another location, including employees and volunteers providing contactless delivery of home-delivered meals.

The policies for unvaccinated employees, participants, volunteers, and guests remain unchanged. They must wear a mask or cloth facial covering their mouth and nose at all times participating in a WCCOA service, activity, or event whether located at a WCCOA site or another location. They must also wear masks while being transported in a WCCOA vehicle.

Unvaccinated employees and volunteers are also required to wear a mask when entering the residence of a client.

WCCOA also asks vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals to practice social and physical distancing while wearing a mask.

