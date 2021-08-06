Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Wood Co. Committee on Aging updates mask policies

*Note: This is a stock photo.
*Note: This is a stock photo.(unsplash.com)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - With new guidance being issued by the CDC, the Wood County Committee on Aging has released updated regulations regarding mask-wearing in its eight senior center locations.

The changes affect vaccinated employees, volunteers, participants, and guests, who now are required to wear a mask or cloth face covering at all times participating in a WCCOA service, activity or event whether located at a WCCOA site or another location, including employees and volunteers providing contactless delivery of home-delivered meals.

The policies for unvaccinated employees, participants, volunteers, and guests remain unchanged. They must wear a mask or cloth facial covering their mouth and nose at all times participating in a WCCOA service, activity, or event whether located at a WCCOA site or another location. They must also wear masks while being transported in a WCCOA vehicle.

Unvaccinated employees and volunteers are also required to wear a mask when entering the residence of a client.

WCCOA also asks vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals to practice social and physical distancing while wearing a mask.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease and Control now recommends most Northwest Ohio residents wear a mask...
CDC recommends masks indoors for majority of NW Ohio, regardless of vaccination status
(Source: Findlay Police Department - Facebook)
Ohio BCI investigating suspicious death in Findlay
Franklin Park Mall shooting body cam
TPD releases body cam video from Franklin Park Mall shooting
Justin Eckhart is facing gun-related charges after allegedly firing a gun into the air after a...
Man facing charges after firing gun in air at Toledo park
The Centers for Disease and Control now recommends most Northwest Ohio residents wear a mask...
New Ohio law will limit health department’s ability to require masks and quarantines

Latest News

In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Because of lack of space, baby struggling with COVID-19 airlifted 150 miles away
Public health experts are sounding the alarm: if vaccination rates don’t increase, the...
COVID: Vaccines, variants and shifting guidance
Toledo Lucas County Health Department
TLCHD releases guidance as schools prepare to return for new year
The Centers for Disease and Control now recommends most Northwest Ohio residents wear a mask...
CDC recommends masks indoors for majority of NW Ohio, regardless of vaccination status