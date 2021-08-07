8/7: Dan’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Traffic
Hot and humid (though dry) for Sunday; rain returns early this week
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeep Fest weekend has already seen a few showers/storms rolling through the area -- with one cell JUST staying north of downtown during the parade -- though Sunday should see a bit less coverage. Highs near 90 will feel like the mid-90s thanks to more humidity. Rain chances will then increase for each afternoon Monday through Thursday, though highs will stay fairly steady near 90. It may not be as stifling hot as projected earlier this week, but stay hydrated and cool as best as you can all the same!

