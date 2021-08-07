Champion boxer Robert Easter Jr. charged with assault

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Professional boxer, Robert Easter Jr., was arrested Saturday morning and charged with assault after allegedly punching a woman.

According to court records, the incident happened about 3:38am Saturday, August 7, 2021 in the 5800-block of Rounding River Lane.

Easter Jr. is accused of striking a woman on the left side of her face once with a closed fist, causing her to lose consciousness. The responding officer said she had a slit lip and a chipped tooth, court records show.

Robert Easter Jr., 30, is now facing a charge of assault (simple) knowingly attempt or cause physical harm to another or another’s unborn.

Easter Jr. held the IBF lightweight title from 2016 to 2018. As of November 2020, he is ranked as the world’s eighth best active light welterweight by BoxRec.

