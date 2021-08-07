Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority supplies shelter and self-sufficiency

The Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority is helping Toledoans by providing shelter and much more.
The Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority are helping Toledoans with housing and much more.
The Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority are helping Toledoans with housing and much more.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In late June, the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority opened up their waitlist for affordable housing that had been closed since February of 2020. They received nearly 3000 applications.

“We realize there is an affordable housing crisis and we are going to be working really hard to do our part to address that,” says Kattie Bond, the Senior Vice President of Operations and Community Development at LMHA. “We want to move the families into our housing and then out of ours, whether its into home ownership or other opportunities they would be able to achieve.”

Bond says that LMHA works to get residents of their communities self-sufficient. In order to do that they offer various events, programs, courses, etc. for their residents.

Stephanie Williams is a resident of one of LMHA’s communities who says the organization provides a collaborative community for its residents that they take pride in.

“It helps people get together and be one as a community. We try to keep our community as a fun and safe site where people are welcome and they feel like they can be at home here,” says Williams.

To find out more about Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority’s opportunities for residents and self sufficiency services click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease and Control now recommends most Northwest Ohio residents wear a mask...
CDC recommends masks indoors for majority of NW Ohio, regardless of vaccination status
Franklin Park Mall shooting body cam
TPD releases body cam video from Franklin Park Mall shooting
(Source: Findlay Police Department - Facebook)
Ohio BCI investigating suspicious death in Findlay
Jestin Landry was arrested and is being charged in connection with a shooting that happened at...
Police make arrest in Franklin Park Mall shooting
The Centers for Disease and Control now recommends most Northwest Ohio residents wear a mask...
New Ohio law will limit health department’s ability to require masks and quarantines

Latest News

Toledo mandates masks for all city employees, regardless of COVID vaccination status
Summer camp
Teens take lead role in new kids summer camp
Teens Inspiring Kids summer camp
Heatwave on the Way 6pm
Heatwave on the Approach 6pm