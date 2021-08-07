Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority supplies shelter and self-sufficiency

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In late June, the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority opened up their waitlist for affordable housing that had been closed since February of 2020. They received nearly 3000 applications.

“We realize there is an affordable housing crisis and we are going to be working really hard to do our part to address that,” says Kattie Bond, the Senior Vice President of Operations and Community Development at LMHA. “We want to move the families into our housing and then out of ours, whether its into home ownership or other opportunities they would be able to achieve.”

Bond says that LMHA works to get residents of their communities self-sufficient. In order to do that they offer various events, programs, courses, etc. for their residents.

Stephanie Williams is a resident of one of LMHA’s communities who says the organization provides a collaborative community for its residents that they take pride in.

“It helps people get together and be one as a community. We try to keep our community as a fun and safe site where people are welcome and they feel like they can be at home here,” says Williams.

To find out more about Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority’s opportunities for residents and self sufficiency services click here.

