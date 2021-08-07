Man, 20, killed in shooting at Toledo apartment building

Traffic
A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting at an apartment building in South Toledo, according to police.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting at an apartment building in South Toledo, according to police.

The man was a resident at the Linda & Susan Arms Apartments where the shooting happened Saturday evening, detectives said. Two men got in a fight when one pulled out a gun, according to police.

One round went through the glass near the door of a nearby building, but it didn’t hit anyone, officers said. The apartments are located on South Byrne Road just south of Airport Highway.

Multiple people are downtown for questioning, police said, but no arrests have been made.

