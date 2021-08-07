Man killed in motorcycle crash in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 32-year-old man died Friday evening after a piece of his motorcycle came loose.

Brandon Kimble, from Toledo, was operating a 2003 Honor CBR600 motorcycles and was traveling west on West Sylvania Ave. near Grantley Road, according to Toledo Police.

Witnesses told authorities that at about 6:46pm, a piece of Kimble’s motorcycle came loose and caused him to veer off the right side of the road, and then hit a pole.

Kimble was transported to Toledo Hospital and did not survive.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Kimble was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

