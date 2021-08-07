Man killed in motorcycle crash in Toledo
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 32-year-old man died Friday evening after a piece of his motorcycle came loose.
Brandon Kimble, from Toledo, was operating a 2003 Honor CBR600 motorcycles and was traveling west on West Sylvania Ave. near Grantley Road, according to Toledo Police.
Witnesses told authorities that at about 6:46pm, a piece of Kimble’s motorcycle came loose and caused him to veer off the right side of the road, and then hit a pole.
Kimble was transported to Toledo Hospital and did not survive.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Kimble was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.