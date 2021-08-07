Toledo mandates masks for all city employees, regardless of COVID vaccination status

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is returning to its COVID mask policy from last fall, requiring employees to wear masks while indoors or where social distancing isn’t possible.

City officials announced the plan Friday, though it will not go into effect until Tuesday, August 10.

The note said the decision was made because Lucas County was seeing substantial transmission of the virus on August 5. Substantial transmission is defined as areas with 50 cases per 100,000 people in a seven-day period.

