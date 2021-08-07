Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Toledo mandates masks for all city employees, regardless of COVID vaccination status

(WAVE 3 News)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo is returning to its COVID mask policy from last fall, requiring employees to wear masks while indoors or where social distancing isn’t possible.

City officials announced the plan Friday, though it will not go into effect until Tuesday, August 10.

The note said the decision was made because Lucas County was seeing substantial transmission of the virus on August 5. Substantial transmission is defined as areas with 50 cases per 100,000 people in a seven-day period.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Centers for Disease and Control now recommends most Northwest Ohio residents wear a mask...
CDC recommends masks indoors for majority of NW Ohio, regardless of vaccination status
Franklin Park Mall shooting body cam
TPD releases body cam video from Franklin Park Mall shooting
(Source: Findlay Police Department - Facebook)
Ohio BCI investigating suspicious death in Findlay
Jestin Landry was arrested and is being charged in connection with a shooting that happened at...
Police make arrest in Franklin Park Mall shooting
The Centers for Disease and Control now recommends most Northwest Ohio residents wear a mask...
New Ohio law will limit health department’s ability to require masks and quarantines

Latest News

The Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority are helping Toledoans with housing and much more.
Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority supplies shelter and self-sufficiency
Summer camp
Teens take lead role in new kids summer camp
Teens Inspiring Kids summer camp
Heatwave on the Way 6pm
Heatwave on the Approach 6pm