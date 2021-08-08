8/8: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

The hot and humid weather continues well into the new work week, with highs at/near 90 feeling like 95-100 degrees. The big difference will be adding decent afternoon storm chances back into the mix. Tuesday is especially one to watch, with a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather already out for Michigan counties. Hail and high winds will be the primary threats in any storms that develop. Cooler weather will eventually prevail, as we dip back near 80 degrees -- and usher in some drier air in the process -- by next Saturday.

