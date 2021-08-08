Traffic
8/8: Dan’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Hot, humid, stormy afternoons ahead; severe storms Tuesday?
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
The hot and humid weather continues well into the new work week, with highs at/near 90 feeling like 95-100 degrees. The big difference will be adding decent afternoon storm chances back into the mix. Tuesday is especially one to watch, with a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather already out for Michigan counties. Hail and high winds will be the primary threats in any storms that develop. Cooler weather will eventually prevail, as we dip back near 80 degrees -- and usher in some drier air in the process -- by next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

