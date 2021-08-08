Fundraiser for family devastated by COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Saturday evening the community came together to support a family devastated by COVID-19. The Aguilar family is facing thens of thousands of dollars in debt after five positive diagnoses. And that’s only the beginning of this family’s struggles.

“It was a big toll on our family. It will get better. I know it will. But I know we have to stay strong for my brother and the youngest one, also,” says Maria Lindsey, crying.

Lindsey’s brother, David Aguilar, contracted COVID-19 in April, along with his wife and three sons. The virus has been disastrous for the Aguilar family. But Saturday afternoon, the community gathered at Homeboys Sports Bar and Grille to help ease the burden.

“When you get down to it, all it takes is one to inspire,” says John Baronsky, secretary for the Homeboys.

“Whatever we can do to help somebody, it gives us a smile, it helps us. It makes us feel good,” says Chendo Ramirez, Homeboys President.

The family served homemade enchiladas and held a raffle to raise money for David, who desperately needs it. On April 22, nine days after her positive COVID test, David’s wife, Severa, died of the virus. His children were left to attend her funeral alone, without their father.

“He was in the hospital with the COVID. He was not able to attend,” says Lindsey.

David suffered a heath attack and stroke due to the stress COVID put on his body. He is now permanently partially paralyzed on his right side.

David’s youngest son, Angel, is nine years old, and also contracted the virus. Angel got a kidney transplant as a baby, now after the stress of COVID, he’s back on dialysis, and likely going back on the transplant list, too.

Amis so much loss, the bills keep piling up. David lost his home, his car, and he can’t work. He lives in a one-bedroom apartment with three of his children - one of whom moved home to help out. When they do find a new home, it will need to be renovated with ramps and handicap-accessible necessities, which will be costly.

“Everything is very expensive, and we’ll get through it. One way or another we’ll get everything paid off,” says Lindsey.

The fundraiser raised more than $3,000 - a step towards getting back on their feet. If you would like to make a contribution, you can contact a family member at angie.lindsey79@gmail.com to make arrangements.

