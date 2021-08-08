One hospitalized in Sunday morning stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Toledo Sunday morning.

It happened just after 8:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of Norwood Avenue. Toledo Police said one woman was stabbed but her condition is unknown at this time.

Few details were available Sunday morning. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

