Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

One hospitalized in Sunday morning stabbing

One woman was hospitalized in a Sunday morning stabbing.
One woman was hospitalized in a Sunday morning stabbing.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Toledo Sunday morning.

It happened just after 8:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of Norwood Avenue. Toledo Police said one woman was stabbed but her condition is unknown at this time.

Few details were available Sunday morning. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Easter Jr., left, sits after being knocked down by Mikey Garcia, as referee Jack Reiss...
Champion boxer Robert Easter Jr. charged with assault
A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting at an apartment building in South Toledo, according...
Man, 20, killed in shooting at Toledo apartment building
(WBTV File)
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Toledo
Toledo mandates masks for all city employees, regardless of COVID vaccination status
Jestin Landry was arrested and is being charged in connection with a shooting that happened at...
Police make arrest in Franklin Park Mall shooting

Latest News

Three people were shot Saturday night on Hamilton Street in Toledo.
Three hurt in overnight shooting
Aug. 8, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Aug. 8, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
He lost his wife to the virus, and his youngest son is facing ongoing side effects from COVID.
Fundraiser for family devastated by COVID-19
family
Family left devastated after five COVID diagnoses