Sunday car crash on I-475 causes lane closures

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Southbound I-475 closed Sunday afternoon after a car crash that sent one person to the hospital.

A car crashed on I-475 SB near the Dorr Street interchange just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to Springfield Township dispatchers. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

One lane on I-475 SB was closed after the crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

