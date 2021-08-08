Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Three hurt in overnight shooting

Three people were shot Saturday night on Hamilton Street in Toledo.
Three people were shot Saturday night on Hamilton Street in Toledo.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people were hurt in a Saturday night shooting in Toledo.

It happened just before midnight Saturday in the 1000 block of Hamilton Street. Three people were shot and suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. The victims have not yet been identified.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and police have not identified any suspects at this time.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Easter Jr., left, sits after being knocked down by Mikey Garcia, as referee Jack Reiss...
Champion boxer Robert Easter Jr. charged with assault
A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting at an apartment building in South Toledo, according...
Man, 20, killed in shooting at Toledo apartment building
(WBTV File)
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Toledo
Toledo mandates masks for all city employees, regardless of COVID vaccination status
Jestin Landry was arrested and is being charged in connection with a shooting that happened at...
Police make arrest in Franklin Park Mall shooting

Latest News

One woman was hospitalized in a Sunday morning stabbing.
One hospitalized in Sunday morning stabbing
Aug. 8, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
Aug. 8, 2021: Heather's Sunday AM Forecast
He lost his wife to the virus, and his youngest son is facing ongoing side effects from COVID.
Fundraiser for family devastated by COVID-19
family
Family left devastated after five COVID diagnoses