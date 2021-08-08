Three hurt in overnight shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people were hurt in a Saturday night shooting in Toledo.

It happened just before midnight Saturday in the 1000 block of Hamilton Street. Three people were shot and suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. The victims have not yet been identified.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting and police have not identified any suspects at this time.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

