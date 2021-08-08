Traffic
Toledo house catches fire two days in a row

Toledo Fire and Rescue
Toledo Fire and Rescue(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue is working to put out the flames at a structure fire on Vance Street.

The call came in just after 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning. The house is abandoned and caught fire the day before, according to TFRD dispatchers.

TFRD is still working to figure out what started the fire but investigators have been called in. Crews were still fighting the flames just before noon on Sunday, according to the fire department.

