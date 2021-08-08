Traffic
Woman hospitalized in Saturday night shooting

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting late Saturday night.

It happened in the 500 block of East Broadway just before 11:30 p.m Saturday night. Katherine Baldridge was shot and taken to the hospital, according to police records. Police did not have an update on her condition as of Sunday morning.

TPD has not identified any suspects in the shooting.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

