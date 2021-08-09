Traffic
August 9th Weather Forecast

Hot & Humid With Storms Likely This Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today and Tuesday with scattered showers and storms likely at times. Highs will be around 90 with a heat index in the middle to upper 90s. Wednesday will be around 90 with a heat index around 100. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a few storms possible. Highs will be in the low to middle 90s with a heat index between 100 and 105. The weekend will bring sunshine, cooler weather, and low humidity.

