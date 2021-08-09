Traffic
Charges dropped in connection to Savage Park shooting

One person was shot at Savage Park in Toledo Sunday night, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue dispatchers.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Charges have been dropped against the 19-year-old accused in connection to a shooting at Savage Park.

Maliek Emanuel-Mitchell had charges filed for the shooting that happened late last month. He turned himself into authorities.

Sources said Emanuel-Mitchell returned fire when three suspects came from behind an abandoned home and shot at him during a basketball game. His lawyer, John Potts says the teen has no criminal history. His attorney provided police with information that may have helped exonerate him.

Police believe the shots were fired from across the street. Potts maintains his client has done nothing seriously wrong. He declined to comment on why the suspects were shooting at Emanuel-Mitchell.

One person was taken to the hospital after they were shot just before 8:30 p.m. July 25 when a large group had gathered for a basketball tournament. Antonio Boone, 40, was shot in his arm and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries.

Several vehicles were also struck by gunfire. According to police, 23 shots were fired during the game. Videos posted to social media show large crowds running for cover as the shots started.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

