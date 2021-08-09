City of Toledo and Lucas County offer millions in rental assistance grants

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The federal COVID-19 eviction moratorium officially expired earlier this month, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended it in places with high rates of the virus. That won’t protect everyone, though, so here in Toledo, city and county leaders are teaming up to keep people in their homes.

The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program has more than $11 million up for grabs to help people with up to 12 months of assistance, including current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments. The program is aimed at stopping those who are behind on rent from eviction.

“We have over 4,000 cases that people who have initiated an application. I anticipate that we will serve at least 4,000 or possibly up to six or seven [thousand},” says Tiffanie McNair, the housing commissioner for the City of Toledo.

Here are the eligibility requirements:

Only one application per unit is eligible. Applicants must be the named landlord or tenant on the lease. Multifamily units, duplexes, and single-family residential units rented, owned, and operated by an individual or corporate landlord are eligible.

Rents an eligible residential unit in the City of Toledo or Lucas County, Ohio.

The resident must have a valid and current lease signed by both landlord and tenant or other documentation supporting the existence of a rental relationship.

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.

Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Fall below the maximum household income requirement

Eligible Household Maximum Income

Income maximums are set at 80% of the Housing and Urban Development area median income. These income limits were updated on June 1, 2021.

An applicant’s landlord also must complete certain requirements in order to be eligible:

Submission of a valid W-9 for TLCERAP rental assistance payment to the property owner

Rent roll or confirmation of rental arrears

Confirmation that property is located in the City of Toledo or Lucas County, Ohio

Agreement not to evict a tenant for the period of TLCERAP assistance.

Reading, execution, and submittal of full TLCERAP Terms and Conditions.

If you are interested in applying for assistance, you can find all of the information here, along with a list of times and locations of application workshops.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.