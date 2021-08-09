Family of local girl with cancer loses their only car in accident

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Seven-year-old Kaylee Turney has spent most of her life battling cancer. She was diagnosed with stage-4 neuroblastoma when she was just two years old. Her family has been by her side the whole time, but now they’re facing another challenge after the family car was totaled in an accident this past weekend.

The Turneys went to Cedar Point for a few hours of family fun Sunday. Lee says after a quick trip to McDonald’s, they were involved in a crash on their way home.

“The lady who hit us was coming out of Cedar Point,” he says. “We were going toward Cedar Point Road to come home. She blew the light and totaled our car.”

Kaylee’s five-year-old sister Alivia was hurt and ended up in the hospital with serious injuries to her face.

“She’s got stitches in her eyes, forehead, and nose,” says Lee. “A plastic surgeon worked on her Monday morning. Kaylee kept saying she didn’t want her sister to die. That broke out hearts.”

In addition to Alivia’s injuries, the family lost their only car. “We have no form of transportation at this point, so if Kaylee needs to go to the hospital, we will have to call 911 to get her there,” explains Lee.

On top of all that, Lee and his wife Kara are not able to work full time because of Kaylee’s treatments.

“We’ve just been taking it one day at a time for the last five years,” he says. “When we think we are getting ahead of the game, something kicks us back.”

But Lee says time and time again, his family has been able to move forward thanks to the generosity of this community.

“We are going to do everything we can to fight, and we have a lot of people helping us make it all possible,” he says. “So whatever we have to do, we’ll do. This is our baby. So we are never going to give up, because she won’t give up. We have to be as strong as she is. We have a lot of people helping us do that.”

Little Kaylee is supposed to be at a doctor’s appointment in Cleveland next week. The family is now trying to figure out a way to get her there. If you’d like to help them by donating money or even a vehicle, a GoFundMe account has been set up.

