Hoodstock Festival 2021 at Savage Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Against all odds, Hoodstock 2021 went forward in Savage Park Sunday afternoon. The event was smaller than in years past, but organizers are calling it a success all the same.

Two weeks ago, a shooting at the park shattered a community’s sense of safety and security. But the festival showed that the community will not be defeated in the face of violence.

“City Park/Savage Park is not something that should be attached to violence or negativity. Positive things happen here,” says Laticia Holmes, board member at The Hoodstock Foundation.

The Hoodstock Festival has been held in Savage Park for years now. It’s all the about the kids - getting them ready for school and showing them a good time.

The Vallejo-Motley family came to the festival, and the kids had a great time. The two youngest sons, Xavier and Jaylen, enjoyed the bouncy houses. The eldest son, Matthew, liked playing on the basketball court. They all got free book bags.

The found gave away 750 book bags and 500 snack bags to area children. The festival also had all the typical attractions: food trucks, music, dancing and vendors. The crowd was even treated to a performance by the Toledo Dance Queens.

The festival is much smaller than in years past.

“I think the community was a little nervous. That’s why we have Toledo Police (TPD) presence,” says Holmes.

It wasn’t long ago that TPD were at Savage Park for a very different reason. A shooting at a basketball tournament left one injured just two weeks prior. But Hoodstock is a day for the park to make a comeback.

“Let them know that this is a community that wants it to be safe and helpful and friendly environment, not all that violence,” says Matthew Vallejo, Sr.

“We’re trying to reclaim the park,” says Mac Carl Roberts, who is volunteering to clean up litter at the festival along with his fiance, Debra Connor.

“You got to keep the events going as much as you can. Don’t let nothing try to stop it,” says Connor.

The event may have been small, but is the goal was to take back the park...

“I think they pretty much did it today. Tried to. We still came,” says Lashe Motley.

“We want to make sure that we come in and remind the community that this is home. This is what we all know and we just wanted to let them know that this is a positive space. No matter how it’s portrayed,” says Holmes.

The festival wrapped up a little early due to the low turn-out, but the people who came say it was a major step towards healing the community.

