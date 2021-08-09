Main St. partially closed after 4th story brick wall collapses

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have ordered a section of Main St. closed after a section of bricks collapsed, falling four stories onto the sidewalk below, Monday.

The road is closed between Front St. and First St. while authorities determine safety issues.

The building currently houses The Access Center, a medically-assisted recovery program, with the WIC program located nearby.

No one was injured, but the two businesses have been evacuated.

