Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

New Orleans Jazz Fest canceled again due to COVID-19

FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April...
FILE - Festival goers attend the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on April 28, 2018. With new COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival won’t be returning this year after all, organizers said Sunday.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With new COVID-19 cases surging in Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival won’t be returning this year after all, organizers said Sunday.

The festival, which traditionally is held in the spring, had been scheduled to run Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17 this year after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But organizers cited “current exponential growth” of new COVID-19 cases in the city and region, as well as an ongoing public health emergency, in announcing that the festival will not occur as planned.

“We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe,” organizers said in a news release, adding that next year’s dates are April 29-May 8.

Ticketholders for both festival weekends will receive an email this week with details about the refund and rollover process, the release says. All tickets for Wednesday, Oct. 13, will be automatically refunded.

Jazz Fest celebrates the indigenous music and culture of New Orleans and Louisiana. The music encompasses nearly every style imaginable: blues, R&B, gospel, Cajun, Zydeco, Afro-Caribbean, folk, Latin, rock, rap, contemporary and traditional jazz, country, bluegrass and everything in between. It’s held at the Fair Grounds Race Course, where multiple stages are erected for fans to gather in and around.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting at an apartment building in South Toledo, according...
Man, 20, killed in shooting at Toledo apartment building
Robert Easter Jr., left, sits after being knocked down by Mikey Garcia, as referee Jack Reiss...
Champion boxer Robert Easter Jr. charged with assault
(WBTV File)
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Toledo
Toledo mandates masks for all city employees, regardless of COVID vaccination status
Three people were shot Saturday night on Hamilton Street in Toledo.
Three hurt in overnight shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this May 26, 2012, file photo, Festival Emperor, Robert Ringwald, of the Fulton...
Bob Ringwald, jazz ambassador and actor’s father, dies at 80
Ohio reaches 50% vaccination rate
Ohio reaches 50% vaccination rate
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1994, file photo, Florida State University head football coach Bobby...
Bobby Bowden memories: Classy coach, gracious in victory
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
Late nights, early mornings await Senate on infrastructure