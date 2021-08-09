Traffic
Peloton breaks ground on new facility in Wood County

The fitness giant Peloton, could have chosen anywhere for a new facility but they picked Wood County, Ohio.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUCKEY, Ohio (WTVG) - On Monday, Pelton, the fitness giant selling high-quality workout bikes, broke ground on its first dedicated factory in the United States, in Luckey, Ohio.

“We wanted to make sure that everyone had the ability to prioritize health and wellness in their lives despite their busy schedules. Today I am so proud that the Peloton Output Park and Troy Township will not just be a critical part in that journey, but will be a critical key player in our production and our ability to service more members around the globe via the capacity of this manufacturing plant,” says Peloton Co-founder and CEO John Foley.

The new factory called, Output Park, will add more than 2000 jobs to the region. They will be hiring jobs of all levels in corporate, manufacturing, assembly, and quality assurance.

“This is an opportunity to create some really good-paying jobs. We are going to have men and women of our skilled trades out here on the work-side at Peloton, working to take this from concept through to fruition,” says Haraz Ghanbari, the representative of Ohio’s 3rd District. " So this a very big win for Wood County.”

“This is truly a very very important day for the state of Ohio,” says Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “The first large manufacturing site that Peloton is putting in the United States is here in the state of Ohio. I think that sends a signal to everyone. Ohio is open for business! Ohio is the go-to place if you want to find a place to start a business, start a family, grow a business... Come to Ohio.”

Peloton is not only giving back to the area by providing jobs, but they will also be helping the community more directly.

“We are going to be working on the Wayman D. Palmer YMCA in Toledo. We are going to outfit a wellness center there with state-of-the-art equipment,” says William Lynch, the President of Peloton. “We will make one of the most state of the art facilities in all of Ohio”

According to Peloton the factory will use renewable energy sources and have the best industrial technology to make high-quality fitness products faster and safer.

To find out more information about jobs at Peloton, click here.

