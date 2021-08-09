Toledo man killed in Saturday night shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is dead after a shooting in Toledo Saturday night.

It happened in the 1300 block of West Sylvania Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found 37-year-old Terrance Robinson suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside his apartment, according to police records.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries on Sunday.

Police have not identified any suspects in this case and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.