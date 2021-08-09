Traffic
Toledo mayor doubtful on city-wide mask mandate

By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cities across Ohio now have the power to issue mask mandates.

Toledo is requiring its employees and anyone who visits a city facility to wear a mask, regardless of vaccine status, starting Tuesday.

“After the last year...year and a half, everyone is tired of requirements, and mandates and orders. What we’re trying to do here is lead by example,” Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.

But when asked if the city will issue a mandate for the entire city?

“That’s not a step that I would want to take and actually I don’t anticipate taking that step.”

That’s in part because of the ensuing confusion it would cause from city to city with different masking policies. Area businesses are starting to issue their own mask requirements and community leaders are hoping that will pick up steam faster than the obvious spread of the Delta variant which is now pushing Lucas and many surrounding counties into the “Significant” spread category with the CDC.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

