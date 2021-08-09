Toledo Public Schools requiring masks for all staff and students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools will require all staff and students to wear face masks this fall regardless of vaccination status.

The new rule covers all district schools and offices, according to TPS officials. The mask mandate goes into effect Tuesday when staff members must be wearing a mask. Students will be required to wear a mask on their first day of school.

Due to the substantial increase of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lucas County, Toledo Public Schools will now require... Posted by Toledo Public Schools on Monday, August 9, 2021

“This precautionary step is being taken, along with other preventative measures, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community and will remain in effect until further notice,” a district spokesperson said in a statement.

The mask mandate comes as COVID-19 cases spike in Northwest Ohio and across the country. Lucas County was upgraded from “moderate” to “substantial” levels of COVID-19 last week, according to the Centers for Disease and Control. Under the current CDC guidance, all people in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission are recommended to wear masks.

