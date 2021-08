TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is hosting a job fair Monday to fill multiple bus driver vacancies. The job fair is being held at the TPS transportation services location, 5600 Hill Ave. from 3-6 p.m.

Positions start at $17.75 per hour. CDL training is available.

If you can’t make it to the job fair, apply online at this link.

