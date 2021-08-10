Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

AMC to allow bitcoin as form of payment

AMC plans to start accepting bitcoin for tickets and concessions at all its U.S. theaters.
AMC plans to start accepting bitcoin for tickets and concessions at all its U.S. theaters.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – AMC is planning to start accepting bitcoin as a form of payment.

The movie theater chain said on an earnings call that it’s rolling out technology that will allow customers to buy tickets and concessions using the cryptocurrency online.

The company’s CEO said the same capability will allow AMC to accept Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Right now, cryptocurrencies are mostly seen more as investment vehicles than actual currencies to pay for goods and services, but that could change.

Amazon appears to be eyeing cryptocurrencies as well. The retailer recently posted an open position for a “digital currency and blockchain product lead.”

AMC said it plans to accept bitcoin at all its U.S. locations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main St. partially closed after 4th story brick wall collapses
Main St. partially closed after 4th story brick wall falls down
Man shot at gas station on Bancroft and Cherry
Man shot at gas station on Bancroft and Cherry
One person was shot at Savage Park in Toledo Sunday night, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue...
Charges dropped in connection to Savage Park shooting
Three people were shot Saturday night on Hamilton Street in Toledo.
Three hurt in overnight shooting
Family of young cancer patient loses its only car in an accident
Family of local girl with cancer loses their only car in accident

Latest News

Toledo native Zia Cooke takes a selfie at Toledo's first selfie museum.
Selife museum opens in Toledo in time for The Solheim Cup
Toledo's first selfie museum
Toledo's first ever selfie museum
Carlee Simon of Alachua County Schools is one of the schools officials in Florida who are...
Fla. gov threatens school officials' pay over mask mandates
The package proposes nearly $550 billion in new spending on what are typically mainstays of...
Senate on track to approve $1 trillion infrastructure plan