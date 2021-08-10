Traffic
ATMs stolen from two Toledo convenience stores overnight

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for three suspects who stole ATMs from multiple Stop and Go convenience stores overnight.

Two Stop and Go locations were broken into around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning in the 1500 block of Eleanor Avenue and the 4700 block of Lewis Avenue.

Police said three male suspects broke into each location through the front doors and stole the ATMs inside. The suspects drove off in an older model Ram truck, according to TPD records. Police have not identified any of the suspects.

No one was hurt in the robberies and police are investigating the incident. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

