August 10th Weather Forecast

Hot & Humid With More Storm Chances
By Ross Ellet
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and storms are likely early today, otherwise it will be hot and humid with a high around 90 and a heat index around 100. Showers and storms are likely again tonight after 3am into early Wednesday morning. The rest of the day will turn hot and humid with a high around 90 and a heat index around 100. A few more showers and storms are possible early Thursday. The afternoon will be in the low 90s with a heat index in the low 100s. Storms are possible again Friday afternoon with very high humidity. The weekend will be sunny and dry with highs around 80.

