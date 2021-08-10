August 10th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and storms are likely early today, otherwise it will be hot and humid with a high around 90 and a heat index around 100. Showers and storms are likely again tonight after 3am into early Wednesday morning. The rest of the day will turn hot and humid with a high around 90 and a heat index around 100. A few more showers and storms are possible early Thursday. The afternoon will be in the low 90s with a heat index in the low 100s. Storms are possible again Friday afternoon with very high humidity. The weekend will be sunny and dry with highs around 80.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.