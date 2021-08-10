Crumbling building reported to city months before bricks fell

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo had a warning that there could be problems with the building at 117 Main Street in Toledo.

Lawrence Fox says back in April he noticed that the brick on one of the top columns of the building was bowing. He took photos on April 15 then walked inside and told someone working in one of the businesses below. On April 22, he submitted the concern about the building.

He received a response from Engage Toledo that his complaint was submitted to code enforcement. Three and a half months later, brick on an old window sill crumbled, sending pieces of brick and mortar tumbling multiple stories and landing on the sidewalk below.

No one was hurt but people living nearby say they could’ve been. Fox says he is frustrated that nothing was done to fix the issue and wants to see business owners and city leaders held accountable.

13abc reached out to the city for a response to the Engage Toledo report from April and a paper trail on any enforcement or repairs that were ordered. We are still waiting to hear back.

As of Tuesday night, a section of Main Street at Front is still closed to traffic due to the crumbling façade.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.