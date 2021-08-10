Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

HARD MTN DEW expected to hit shelves in 2022

With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN...
With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN DEW, black cherry and watermelon.(Hand-out | The Boston Beer Company, Inc.)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (Gray News ) – Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo are teaming up to create a new alcoholic beverage – HARD MTN DEW.

With an alcohol by volume of 5%, the new malt beverage will come in three flavors: regular MTN DEW, black cherry and watermelon.

“For 80 years MTN DEW has challenged the status quo, bringing bold flavors and unmatched beverage innovation to millions of fans,” said Kirk Tanner, PepsiCo Beverages North America CEO.

Both companies have pushed boundaries in an effort to anticipate what consumers want, according to a news release.

“We know that adult drinkers’ tastes are evolving, and they are looking for new and exciting flavorful beverages,” said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer’s CEO. “The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love.”

You can expect to find HARD MTN DEW on shelves in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main St. partially closed after 4th story brick wall collapses
Main St. partially closed after 4th story brick wall falls down
Man shot at gas station on Bancroft and Cherry
Police identify Monday shooting victim
One person was shot at Savage Park in Toledo Sunday night, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue...
Charges dropped in connection to Savage Park shooting
Three people were shot Saturday night on Hamilton Street in Toledo.
Three hurt in overnight shooting
Family of young cancer patient loses its only car in an accident
Family of local girl with cancer loses their only car in accident

Latest News

37-year-old Bobby Daffin is in critical condition as he battles COVID-19.
Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19
FEMA is planning a test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system on Wednesday.
FEMA to conduct a Wireless Emergency Alert test
Gov. Mike DeWine announces that Ohio will end most COVID health orders on June 2.
Men charged in kidnapping plot discussed attacking Gov. DeWine
The disturbance, potential tropical cyclone six, now in the northeastern Caribbean sea, could...
Tropical storm warnings for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. It was...
Sheriff: No suspect, injuries found at Tennessee high school after report of active shooter