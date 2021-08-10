Traffic
Stuff the Bus
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Man trapped under a car in Toledo dies

Crews found a man stuck under a car and after pulling him out they pronounced him dead at the...
Crews found a man stuck under a car and after pulling him out they pronounced him dead at the scene.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person has died after being trapped under a car in Toledo.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to Anderson Parkway and Groveland Road on Tuesday morning just before 10:00 a.m. for an injured person. TFRD found a man stuck under a car and after pulling him out they pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Main St. partially closed after 4th story brick wall collapses
Main St. partially closed after 4th story brick wall falls down
Man shot at gas station on Bancroft and Cherry
Police identify Monday shooting victim
One person was shot at Savage Park in Toledo Sunday night, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue...
Charges dropped in connection to Savage Park shooting
Family of young cancer patient loses its only car in an accident
Family of local girl with cancer loses their only car in accident
Event attendees shovel a pile of dirt, on the facility site.
Peloton breaks ground on new facility in Wood County

Latest News

It's part of the W.W. Knight Nature Preserve in Perrysburg
Sensory Garden in Wood County
It is part of the Knight Preserve
New Perrysburg garden designed to use all your senses
To Mask Or Not To Mask? That Is The Question For Area Schools
Crash closes NB I-75 at Luna Pier