Man trapped under a car in Toledo dies
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person has died after being trapped under a car in Toledo.
According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to Anderson Parkway and Groveland Road on Tuesday morning just before 10:00 a.m. for an injured person. TFRD found a man stuck under a car and after pulling him out they pronounced him dead at the scene.
The man’s identity has not been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.