Man trapped under a car in Toledo dies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A person has died after being trapped under a car in Toledo.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, crews were dispatched to Anderson Parkway and Groveland Road on Tuesday morning just before 10:00 a.m. for an injured person. TFRD found a man stuck under a car and after pulling him out they pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

